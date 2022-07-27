Recent disappearances prompt questions about safety trends

Some San Antonio residents have asked whether recent disappearances are part of a worsening trend. Data doesn't yet indicate one way or the other.

SAN ANTONIO — Data doesn't yet indicate whether disappearances are becoming more common around San Antonio, despite reports of missing people garnering attention in recent weeks.

But it seems like people are vanishing more often, private investigator Mark Gillespie said.

"Every day, we wake up with some news report all over the country about a child or person that's come up missing," he said. "I think the numbers, unfortunately, continue to rise."

Gillespie's observation is anecdotal, though he says social media and dating apps have certainly given predators more platforms for manipulation.

The FBI won't report its 'missing persons' tally for 2022 until 2023, and local law enforcement agencies are still compiling data about the number of reported cases to date.

"We can't really say whether there's an increase in those numbers," said Denise O'Leary, emergency alert coordinator for the Texas Center for the Missing.

But each expert contends the general public is more aware when people are reported missing. More law enforcement agencies are leveraging social media to publicize missing flyers.

"We're utilizing digital media a lot more to get this information out there," O'Leary said.

"They're getting more involved with crowdsourcing, in reporting cases, and raising the awareness of individual cases throughout the country," Gillespie said.

Missing persons reports dropped substantially during the pandemic's height, according to state data. In Bexar county, 4,084 people disappeared for some time during 2021, down from 4,383 in 2020 and 5,037 in 2019.

Missing persons reports could rebound to pre-COVID-19 levels, potentially giving the impression of a dramatic increase. Other metrics, including employment and crime, have already returned to pre-pandemic rates.

O'Leary said she has noticed a regional uptick in silver alerts, as opposed to Amber alerts, in the greater Houston area.

"Your baby boomer generation is starting to get older and there's a lot more people being diagnosed for Alzheimer's and Dementia," she said. "I think you'll see those numbers increase for silver alerts."