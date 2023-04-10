'It's helped me a lot' | Ready to Work job training program boasts $1.7 billion economic impact

Eric De La Rosa now drives a semi-truck across the nation delivering food products, claiming he makes more money than he did at his previous job at the Toyota plant.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio’s workforce development program known as Ready to Work has created a $1.7 billion economic impact on the local economy.

Voters approved the $200 million job placement and education initiative in 2020, which is being funded by a 1/8 cent sales tax. Dozens of employers have pledged support to hire graduates to work in a variety of fields, including healthcare, construction, information technologies, transportation, and manufacturing.

Ready to Work provides more than $110 million in tuition assistance and partners with organizations like Project QUEST and Alamo Colleges District for career training.

The city-commissioned study noted the almost $2 billion local economic impact resulted during Ready to Work’s first year.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg recognized the financial detriment endured by families due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed an initiative on the scale of Ready to Work has been needed for years.

“One family whose household income earner no longer has to work three or four jobs who can now be with their children, who can now put food on the table without social assistance, that’s going to positively change generations after that,” Nirenberg said.

Online enrollment opened May 2022, opening the door for thousands of eligible San Antonio residents to participate in training and secure higher-paying jobs upon graduation.

More than 4,400 individuals have enrolled, 697 people have completed their training and 280 participants have gained what the city calls “quality jobs.”

San Antonio native Eric De La Rosa is among the graduates who for over the past year and a half, has been steering a semi-truck nationwide delivering primarily food product.

“I deliver to restaurants. I unload food products and stuff like that,” De La Rosa said. “This route I have right now is in California, Arizona and New Mexico.”

Before working for SYGMA Network, De La Rosa worked at the Toyota plant in San Antonio. After being laid off, he quickly learned about Ready to Work so he applied and eventually enrolled in a commercial drivers license course.

According to the study, Ready to Work participants were earning a median of $15.38 an hour more than before joining the program.

Increased income for workers who completed their training programs is projected to lead to supporting an additional 5,560 jobs in the community.

“When you think about the impact that Ready to Work is having on our local economy, that pales in comparison to the impact that the program will have on a person’s future and their family,” said Mike Ramsey, executive director for the City of San Antonio’s Workforce Development Office which oversees RTW. “We see Ready to Work as having a true impact on our city, which is helping people overcome generational poverty one participant at a time.”

As for De La Rosa, he’s comfortable with the new gig, especially since he’s making more money than he did at his previous employer. Despite the lengthy application process, De La Rosa recommends anyone looking for a fresh opportunity to consider signing up for Ready to Work.

“I would say go for it because it’s helped me a lot,” De La Rosa said.

To learn more about Ready to Work, go here.