Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner organizers put out the call for volunteers, donations

The Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner will shift to delivery this year to protect against the coronavirus.

The hall at Henry B. González Convention Center won't filled with thousands of people this year for the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner, but the delicious meals will still be delivered to those in need.

In the past, volunteers have delivered a small percentage of meals for those who can't make it out of their home, but now organizers of the Jimenez dinner say that'll triple as they hope to deliver 10,000 meals this Thanksgiving.

The organization held a Zoom press conference Tuesday to announce specifics of the plan. They are looking for volunteers to help distribute the food and registration opened at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Click here for a link to register to volunteer.