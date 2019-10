SAN ANTONIO — Already ready to Rodeo San Antonio?

Get your fill of country music at the 25th annual Go Rodeo Roundup.

Attendees can enjoy a spectacular evening with country singers Joe Diffie and Randy Houser.

The event also includes delicious food and drinks along with a live and silent auction.

Proceeds from the event benefit the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Scholarship Fund.

Tickets are available online.