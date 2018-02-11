The 28th annual King Ranch® Ranch Hand Breakfast is just a few weeks away and this year promises to be one for the record books. The legendary King Ranch is celebrating 165 years in existence. During the breakfast, gusts have the rare opportunity to spend the morning on the historic ranch while enjoying an authentic cowboy breakfast along with roping demonstrations, cowboy poetry and storytelling. Kinenos, also known as the Kings Men, have been a key part of ranch operations since the very beginning. Some will be on hand to showcase their life on the ranch.

After the breakfast, downtown Kingsville will be filled with fun for the Ranch Hand Festival featuring live music, line dance and two step lessons and contests, inflatables for the kids, archery and a live alligator. There will also be a Ranch Hand Roundup Car Show. You can register at ranchhandcarshow@gmail.com. Make sure to also check out the steam roller printmaking artwork as it’s made during the festival and stroll through our beer garden.

The festival wraps up at 4, but, the fun continues at the JK Northway Coliseum with the Ranch Hand Weekend Country Concert featuring Michael Ray! He’ll be performing along with Cameran Nelson and Lauren Corzine.

Michael Ray’s first self-titled album earned him two number one spots on the chart with "Kiss You in the Morning" and "Think a Little Less." His new single “One That Got Away” is climbing the charts now.

Award-winning Texas Country Music artist Cameran Nelson is also part of the concert line-up. Nelson earned Entertainer of the Year and Country Songwriter of the Year at the 2018 Texas Country Music Awards. Rio Grande Valley artist Lauren Corzine wraps up the concert line up and will also perform an acoustic set at this year's annual tree lighting in historic Downtown Kingsville.

Friday night’s tree lighting begins at 7:00 pm and will include hot cocoa, coffee, cookies and Christmas music. Merchants along Kleberg Avenue will remain open late Friday night, so that visitors can shop for a variety of unique items, including custom-made leather goods, hunting and fishing gear and one-of-a-kind clothing and jewelry.

The Ranch Hand Weekend continues through Sunday with a cowboy church service at the JK Northway Coliseum followed by a family ranch rodeo where Clifton Jansky will perform and the whole family can enjoy activities that include goat dressing, stick horse and barrel racing and a cowboy walk competition.

Bring the whole family for an exciting weekend packed full of festivities beginning Friday, November 16th and wrapping up Sunday November 18th. Ticketed events for the entire weekend are $26 per person. Click here for tickets.

Area hotels are offering package deals, click here to reserve your room and pick up your tickets along with a special souvenir at check in!

© 2018 KENS