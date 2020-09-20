'We need systematic change!' | Rally held for Breonna Taylor at Austin City Hall

People rallied at Austin City Hall on Sept. 19 in solidarity with the National Day of Action for Breonna Taylor.

AUSTIN, Texas — A rally was held outside of Austin City Hall Sep. 19 in solidarity with the National Day of Action for Breonna Taylor.

People called for the arrest of the officers who killed Taylor. The 26-year-old emergency medical technician was shot and killed in her home on March 13 in Louisville, Kentucky as police officers with a no-knock warrant broke down her door. The target of the probe did not live at the location.

"That only makes sense, they murdered somebody," said King Fafah who attended the rally."

Austin Justice Coalition organized the event. The Founder, Chas Moore said it is about getting justice for Breonna Taylor and so much more.

"We can hold all the officers accountable as they should, but we need some lasting systemic change," said Moore.

HAPPENING NOW: A rally for Breonna Taylor at City Hall organized by Austin Justice Coalition. pic.twitter.com/1SrFuBiSiA — Daranesha Herron (@Daraneshatv) September 19, 2020

Not only did they talk about systematic change, but during the rally, they also helped people register to vote.

"Make sure you are part of the change when need to see in policies and decision making," said Moore. "If some of us are not safe, none of us are safe."

While the message of Black Live Matter spearheaded the event, equality for all and moving in solidarity was right there by its side.

"We not only need systemic change," said Moore."We need a societal change where we don't have races, where we don't have homophobia, where we don't have sexism."