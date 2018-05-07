Fans of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in New Braunfels will finally have a place to call their own later this year.

The Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its chicken finger meals recently broke ground on its first location in New Braunfels. There are already more than 10 San Antonio locations and one in San Marcos.

When the new restaurant opens in October at 1188 North Interstate 35, it will be Raising Cane’s number 134 in Texas, according to the restaurant. The company will begin hiring 70 employees for multiple positions in the New Braunfels restaurant in the weeks ahead.

“We are excited to bring our ONE LOVE to everyone in New Braunfels,” Area Director Lupe Villareal said. “We look forward to assembling an awesome crew to join us in serving Caniacs in the community. Along with sharing our quality chicken finger meals, we can’t wait to get involved with local schools and other organizations in the area.”

