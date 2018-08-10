Calling all job seekers in southwest San Antonio!

A new Raising Cane's restaurant is opening on 2525 SW Military Drive next month, and needs employees. The company announced Monday that it is seeking 70 to 75 candidates for multiple positions at the new restaurant.

When it opens on November 27, it will be the chain's first location in southwest San Antonio, the 136th Raising Cane’s in Texas and the 411th in the system of chicken-finger restaurants.

“We are so excited to bring these new jobs to the south side, and can’t wait to meet exceptional candidates to deliver our cool culture, fast and friendly service and our all-embracing commitment to community involvement,” General Manager Chris Phelps said in a release.

Interviews will be scheduled through Nov. 12 at the Embassy Suites San Antonio Brooks located at 7610 S. New Braunfels, the company said. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at http://RaisingCanesJobs.com (search for San Antonio) or stop by the hiring center Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., or Saturday-Sunday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

