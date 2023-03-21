Raising Cane's, other chain restaurants affected by supplier difficulties

In a statement from the chicken favorite Monday, the restaurant apologized for delays in getting products to customers.

SAN ANTONIO — Raising Cane's locations in Texas along with other restaurants have been impacted by difficulties from a supplier, Ben E. Keith.

The statement reads:

"We are working hard to get the products we need as quickly as possible, so we can continue serving our San Antonio Caniacs the chicken finger meals they are craving! We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused for our customers."

Ben E. Keith also responded, saying a system outage that may have been a cyber security issue led to the supply delays. The company provides various dishes and sides to different restaurants and brands.

The company's statement reads:

"Ben E. Keith recently detected unusual activity in our network. In response, we proactively disabled business systems to minimize risk for our business and our customers.

We understand that our customers, employees, and business partners have been impacted by the outage and continue to work around the clock to fully restore our systems and operations.

Our employees, customers and their customers are our top priority, and we are committed to getting back to business as usual as soon as possible."

The Greek build-your-own restaurant, CAVA, was also impacted. The restaurant is still open, but says they will not have some of their items on the menu.