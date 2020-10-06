Rainbow-themed cookies raise money for San Antonio LGBTQ+ non-profit during Pride Month

Bakery Lorraine is selling the cookies in a 3-pack, which costs $6, but only during the month of June.

SAN ANTONIO — Bakery Lorraine is cooking up something special to commemorate LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

The pastry shop launched a rainbow-themed cookie to raise money for the Thrive Youth Center, whose mission is to help homeless LGBTQ+ youth in San Antonio.

The cookies went on sale this past weekend and will available through the month of June.

Bakery Lorraine is selling them at all of their San Antonio and Austin locations.

The cookies come in a 3-pack for $6.