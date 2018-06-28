RAICES announced Thursday that it has established a hotline for immigrant families who were separated entering the United States.

RAICES hopes the hotlines will help them be able to gather the necessary information to reunite detained parents with their children.

The hotline number is (866)-ESTAMOS. Once a parent is located, a volunteer with RAICES will return phone calls with locations to determine next steps, including referral to pro bono legal services, and support with release from detention and reunification.

The hotline number is (866)-ESTAMOS. Once a parent is located, a volunteer with RAICES will return phone calls with locations to determine next steps, including referral to pro bono legal services, and support with release from detention and reunification.

The hotline number is (866)-ESTAMOS. Once a parent is located, a volunteer with RAICES will return phone calls with locations to determine next steps, including referral to pro bono legal services, and support with release from detention and reunification.

The hotline number is (866)-ESTAMOS. Once a parent is located, a volunteer with RAICES will return phone calls with locations to determine next steps, including referral to pro bono legal services, and support with release from detention and reunification.

"Reuniting the families separated by the current administration's “Zero Tolerance Policy” has become essentially a game of hide and seek. We have had to resort to becoming private investigators to find these families and reunite them while ensuring they have access to pro-bono legal representation. DHS is deploying public health officers to assist walk these families through the ORR process when what these families really need is an immigration attorney to represent them.” said Jonathan Ryan, Executive Director at RAICES.

This hotline will run alongside a web portal for legal professionals which RAICES launched earlier this week. Through that portal, RAICES said it has already learned of 453 children missing parents.

This hotline will run alongside a web portal for legal professionals which RAICES launched earlier this week. Through that portal, RAICES said it has already learned of 453 children missing parents.

This hotline will run alongside a web portal for legal professionals which RAICES launched earlier this week. Through that portal, RAICES said it has already learned of 453 children missing parents.

Less than 48 hours ago, we launched a portal for kids legal service providers to try and find parents of separated kids. We already have 453 kids missing parents.



The youngest: 2 months old. #AbolishICE #FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/fdaeEt2LRU — RAICES (@RAICESTEXAS) June 27, 2018

The National Families Together Hotline will be staffed by volunteers from 9am- 5pm CST but callers will be able to call and leave voicemails 24 hours a day. For more information, CLICK HERE.

© 2018 KENS