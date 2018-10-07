RAICES says it will attempt to post bonds for families separated by the “zero tolerance” immigration policy by the Trump administration.

The group’s nationwide fundraising effort yielded more than $20 million. RAICES says it will use the money to post the bonds of mothers and parents of the more than 2500 children who were separated.

The Trump administration was ordered by the court to reunite kids under the age of five by July 10. The government admits they will miss the deadline. A government lawyer said at least 54 immigrant children under the age of 5 would join their parents Tuesday, only about half the 100 or so children covered by the order.

RAICES plans to hold a press conference in Washington, D.C., at 12:00 p.m. EST Tuesday, to announce the intention for the bonds. At 2:00 p.m. EST, the group says it will begin a 24-hour “People’s Filibuster” to demand the children are reunited with their parents.

Representative Julian Castro tweeted Tuesday that he will be involved in the press conference.

LIVE: Joining @RAICESTEXAS & @DefineAmerican in press conference on separation of migrant children and Admin's failure to meet July 10 deadline for reunification of children under 5. https://t.co/uT4PfAgqly — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) July 10, 2018

