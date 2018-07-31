Last Friday, Pete Garcia and his sister, Nellie Reyna went to pick up pizzas. When he met her at the Domino’s at I-35 North and FM 78, he found her very upset.

“She’s crying, my daughter asks why she’s crying, and she points to the pizza box. The pizza box spells bright, clear as day 'beaner,'” Garcia said

He sent KENS 5 a photo of that label - it does say the word, but Domino’s management says it’s all a misunderstanding.

According to the store, a customer with the last name Beaner came in the day before, changed his order and the box with his name was placed back in a rack to be re-used.

According to the store, that’s when the mistake occurred - Nellie Reyna was given the box with Mr. Beaner’s name on it. The store’s owner declined to go on camera but provided a photo to KENS 5 showing Mike Beaner ordering dinner a day before.

“People laugh about it, but hey, it’s my name,” Mike Beaner said.

We reached Beaner on the phone. He verified the stores version of events and says people need to stop being so sensitive about his name.

“If they can’t take the name, well, that’s on them, but that’s my name. I love my name,” he said.

Pete Garcia isn’t buying it.

“They got the name mixed up, I don’t believe that I really don’t believe that. He should’ve explained it right then and there to my sister instead of waiting a day later to find an excuse to cover their butt,” Garcia said.

Garcia says the treatment in the store went further than just the label.

“An employee came up and says we had a house full of your kind in here last night, the manager doesn’t react, doesn’t say anything to her. Nothing,” he said.

The store’s owner denies any mistreatment, adding that they have the receipts and video proving it was all a mistake.

“I just want it to be known that it’s not fair to degrade someone because of the color of their skin,” said Garcia.

The store owner says that the racism alleged here goes against the company’s core values. He adds that on the box, the accuser's name is also printed on the other side, and not the slur.

Pete and his sister are pursuing legal action.

