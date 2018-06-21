The race is on to get San Pedro Creek Culture Park open for the second time.

The brand new park, which opened for the first time May 5, has been closed for the last three weeks to retrofit and fix a problem.

Officials with the San Antonio River Authority had hoped the job would be complete by Thursday, in time for the summer solstice.

They said the central feature in the area, the Manantial, was designed with this date in mind, the longest day of the year.

SARA spokesman Steven Schauer said, "That main center channel, which actually lines up with the summer solstice as the sun passes over the sky, that's what that center channel is there to represent."

It is that center channel at the heart of all the changes.

"When you're near the Manantial, the spring area that's there representing the spring, the Manantial, that will be about nine inches deep."

Initially, the well at the spring was about 18 inches deep and people were immersing themselves and swimming in water that is not treated to human contact standards.

Now, the spring area is more shallow and so is the Cascada, or cascade that flows from it.

Biologists said this is a real creek, not a swimming pool and park goers should be cautious when coming in contact with the water.

Schauer said "There are rules against chlorinating the water in that area. For example, that's something that would be extraordinarily difficult and probably not allowable with regards to regulations from TCEQ."

The bacteria in the water could hurt the very young, the elderly or anyone with a compromised immune system.

They hope the new and improved design, with its $150,000 cost estimate, will ensure that people can wade in the water without being sickened by too much contact with waterborne bacteria.

A SARA spokesman said there have been rain delays during the last few weeks from scattered showers, so they will open the park as soon as it is safe, perhaps as soon as tomorrow.

