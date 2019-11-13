SAN ANTONIO —

After nearly a year of being out of compliance with state jail standards, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar on Tuesday announced that the jail passed its recent inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

He said they've never had any allegations of impropriety stemming from trainer and inspector relationships.

Salazar said Tuesday he was notified verbally that the jail passed and that he had not yet seen the official inspection report.

