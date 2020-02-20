SAN ANTONIO — The coronavirus quarantine has ended for the first wave of evacuees that recently returned from Wuhan, China, according to an official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

90 people were included in the first wave of evacuees. The group has completed its 14-day quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland.

One person who traveled to Lackland via the State Department-chartered flight is confirmed to have COVID-19 and remains under care at a local hospital.

Officials have reaffirmed that these people being released from quarantine pose no health risk to the surrounding community or the communities that they are returning to.

In a statement sent to KENS 5, the CDC said they wanted to extend its thanks to these individuals for their cooperation and patience during the quarantine.

In January, the U.S. Department of Defense specified JBSA-Lackland as a coronavirus quarantine site along with two military bases in Calfornia and another in Colorado for people coming back from overseas.

The first group of evacuees arrived at Lackland on February 6; new evacuees arrived at the military base on February 17 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

In total, 234 people have been quarantined at JBSA-Lackland.