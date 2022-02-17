'She is scared' | 18-year-old girl last seen trying to get out of SUV in SW Houston, friends say

The Houston Police Department is also investigating after Sara Goodwin went missing from S. Course and Bissonnet on Feb. 6.

HOUSTON — Family and friends of 18-year-old Sara Goodwin are asking for the community’s help.

Goodwin has been missing since Feb. 6. She was last seen in the area of S. Course Drive and Bissonnet Street in southwest Houston.

Those close to Goodwin have sought the help of Houston Activist Quanell X. He took on the case. During a press conference on Thursday, they explained how they believe Goodwin was taken against her will.

“It just hurts, the fact that she’s just out here,” Sara’s friend, Jessica Finn, said.

Goodwin’s friends were able to recover her cell phone at the Victoria Park Apartment Complex on S. Corner St. The group held search efforts at the apartment complex on Thursday. They passed out missing person flyers.

They said they’ve gotten little to no help from investigators.

Surveillance video they were able to get from a nearby car dealership shows the 18-year-old getting into a car. The car was described as a 2015 to 2017 four-door, gray Honda CRV.

Quanell X said the car has been seen by sex workers in the area who say the person inside had a gun.

“That same vehicle was seen cruising around after Sara’s abduction,” he said.

Finn said Goodwin was involved in sex work. She stressed there’s more to her friend than that.

"She a has a 15-year-old brother that she will die for ... that she basically raises,” Finn said.

Finn said Goodwin is a daughter and a loving sister who they’re hoping to bring back home.

"I know that she is scared and worried and I want her to know that people care about her," Finn said.

The Houston Police Department said it is investigating but didn't have any details to release.