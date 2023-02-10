Family Fun! Cornucopia of pumpkins available at northeast-side pumpkin patch

And it's not just pumpkins at the patch, they also have a kiddie hay maze, and plenty of fall photo opportunities, as well as different special events.

SAN ANTONIO — It's beginning to look a lot like fall and to help get you into spooky season, a pumpin patch has opened on the northeast side of town.

The Pumpkin Patch at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church will be open seven days a week until Halloween. The patch is open from 2:30 p.m. until dusk every day, except on Saturdays they are open from 10 a.m. until dusk and Sundays from noon until dusk and admission is free.

The church is located at 5310 Stahl Rd.

The patch has unique gourds and a veritable cornucopia of both traditional and heirloom pumpkins for sale.

All of the proceeds from sales go to local scholarships for kids.

And it's not just pumpkins at the patch, they also have a kiddie hay maze, and plenty of fall photo opportunities, as well as different special events. They even have homemade pumpkin bread!

On October 23, they have a special event planned: Painting in the Patch.

On October 29 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., they will be hosting their Fall Festival, and will be showing a movie in the patch starting at 7 p.m. For more information, they said to keep an eye on their event page.

The church has been hosting a pumpkin patch every for more than 20 years and most of the volunteers come from a variety of youth clubs and organizations.

