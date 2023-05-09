After five years, The Puerto Rican Festival is making a comeback in San Antonio

The event will take place on Sunday, October 29 at the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium.

SAN ANTONIO — The Puerto Rican Festival is coming back to San Antonio for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 17th Puerto Rican Festival will take place on Sunday, October 29 at the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium.

The festival is organized by the Puerto Rican Heritage Society and the theme of the festival is “Pa’lante,” a Spanish saying that signifies the non-profit organization’s journey and mission of celebrating Puerto Rican culture through art, live music and dance.

Guests are encouraged to enjoy the live entertainment including headliner Son Divas, an all female band hailing from Puerto Rico, and local band, Orquesta Sabore will also be performing.

There will also be several food options for those attending. Some of the food options include restaurants like El Coquí, La Marginal and El Canuelo Catering Services, and food trucks like Conan Turnovers, and Puerto Koki SA.

General admission tickets are thirty dollars, for children three and under they're fifteen dollars, and children under three get in for free. The doors will open for the public at 11:30a.m. and the festival will end at 6:00p.m. General admission tickets and VIP tickets are now available for purchase.

Attendees who purchase the VIP ticket will also get to enjoy the pre-festival, "Cafe con Cultura," and their tickets include coffee, pastry tastings, a meet and greet with Son Divas, and swag bags.

Festival organizers are also looking for volunteers and sponsors to help with the festival. If you're interested in volunteering or becoming a sponsor click here.