FBI: 3 women likely kidnapped in Mexico, seeking help to find them

SAN ANTONIO — The FBI needs your help to find three Texas women who were last seen crossing into Nuevo Laredo, Mexico on March 3. They went for a medical appointment but never returned home.

38-year-old Blasa Guadalupe Palomo is from Laredo and owns a business. She has brown eyes and long black hair. Authorities say she is approximately 5’3” in height and approximately 200 pounds.

Palomo has a “Medusa” tattoo on her shoulder and a tattoo of a snake on her forearm. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and black athletic shoes.

Her daughter, 18-year-old Blasa Guadalupe (“Lupita”) Palomo, has brown eyes, black/blue ombre hair, is approximately 5’3” in height, and approximately 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt.

The third missing women is 38-year-old Perla Ercia. The FBI says she has brown eyes, short, dark, curly hair, is approximately 5’5” in height and approximately 250 pounds. Ercia has a tattoo of an infinity sign on her left wrist. She was last seen wearing a black shirt.

The FBI says the women were going to visit an eye doctor in Nuevo Laredo for Perla’s eye infection. They were driving a white 2014 Toyota Corolla with the Texas license plate number FVS-0792. FBI special agent Michelle Lee was unable to share why federal agents believe they were kidnapped, but she said the women would never abandon their families.

“One of the women, Perla, had a very young child just 3 to 4 weeks ago. She left the child in the care of her mother who is also taking care of her grandmother. So, she’s a really good mother who has other children. The only time she’s been apart from them is to work,” explained Lee.

Perla has two other elementary-aged children, as does Blasa. The FBI added that Lupita takes medication on a daily basis and does not have her medications with her.

“All of the family members feel strongly that something must have happened which would have prevented them from returning,” said Lee.

She says South Texas is a diverse community and the FBI is hoping travelers will be able to provide them additional tips.

“We hope to reach out to the people who may have seen these women in Nuevo Laredo and they may have just a little bit of information that may help us with our investigation,” said Lee.