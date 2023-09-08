Which San Antonio-area communities were ranked among the safest cities in Texas?

Four cities in the San Antonio area made the list. The highest ranking among local cities is Fair Oaks Ranch, which is considered the 4th safest city by SafeWise.

FAIR OAKS RANCH, Texas — Do you live in one of the safest cities in Texas?

Four cities in the San Antonio area made the list. The highest ranking among local cities is Fair Oaks Ranch, which is considered the 4th safest city by SafeWise.

The list published late last week used FBI crime data from 2021 as the backbone of their reports.

KENS 5 spent Wednesday afternoon in Fair Oaks Ranch, located north of San Antonio along I-10.

There, leaders told us this accomplishment is validation for their efforts.

"It's validation of what we know inherently as a community and what we've seen in the past," said Fair Oaks Ranch Interim City Manager, Scott Huizenga. "It's something we're very proud of."

The name Fair Oaks used to be the name of a ranch, which became a community in the mid-1970s. Once more residential properties started to pop up, Fair Oaks Ranch incorporated in 1989.

Now home to roughly 10,000 people, the City of Fair Oaks Ranch is growing every year.

"Some time in the 10 to 20 year horizon, we expect to be fully built out," said Huizenga.

"We're full! No I'm kidding," joked Dan Burtis, who we met in Parker's Ice Creams located off Fair Oaks Parkway.

Burtis walked in with his two daughters, and was glad to speak about his cherished community he's calls home for six years.

"We were trying to find an area that was focused on residential. Trying to keep commercial out of it, more of a bedroom community catering to San Antonio with access to everything we need," Burtis explained. "It's a nice, quiet bedroom community and I can't imagine living anywhere else right now."

Burtis, like his neighbors, believes Fair Oaks Ranch is well policed.

Orrin Bailey, who's lived in Fair Oaks for about seven years, says if any suspicious activity was happening, he'd feel comfortable walking across the street to discuss the matter with neighbors.

"There's never been a single instance in which there was any kind of criminal activity that I've observed," said Bailey.

On a list of the 50 safest cities in Texas, Fair Oaks Ranch and Melissa -- a city north of Dallas -- were the only ones to report no murders, rapes and robberies in 2021.

Among SafeWise's 50 safest cities in Texas, all reported fewer than 2 violent crimes per 1,000 people and fewer than 13 property crimes per 1,000.

"Security is definitely a top priority," said Greg Maxton, Mayor of Fair Oaks Ranch.

Maxton says neighbors are always partnering with police for events. He says everyone looks out for each other.

"What sets Fair Oaks Ranch apart from any other city is our residents," said Maxton. "Families look for those areas that provide safety and security. You want to move into an area that provides that type of environment."

Lieutenant John Ojeda of the Fair Oaks Ranch Police Department says over the past 16 years, they've grown from two officers per shift to five.

However, if you add the citizens on patrol, that number is far greater.

"If you picture it as a basketball team, the 6th man on that team, our citizens are a big help to us," said Ojeda. "We still have our normal burglaries of vehicles, we just don't have it in a high capacity like San Antonio."

What's also attractive about Fair Oaks Ranch, Ojeda said, is quicker emergency response times. In some cases, he said police have even intercepted a crime.

"We're in such a small, 13-mile radius city. We can pretty much get from our location to an actual call in less than six minutes," he added.

When out in the community, residents explained to Ojeda their reasons for moving to Fair Oaks Ranch: It's coveted title as safest city in the greater-San Antonio area.

"When you hear Fair Oaks Ranch, in your head, what comes to mind?" we asked Bailey.

"I think of deer that like to take their time crossing the street," he said. "I think of nice sprawling area, lots of forested area, lots of areas to hike around."

"My daughters are thriving here and that's one of the reasons why we intend to stay in this community," Burtis added.

Fair Oaks Ranch tied their 2022 ranking in SafeWise's Safest Cities in Texas report.

The three other cities to make the list's top 50: Cibolo at #28, Helotes #29 and Schertz #33.