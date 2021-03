Sandra De la Cruz's body was found buried in a cemetery over the weekend, according to officials.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in Val Verde County say they have arrested and charged two people in the murder of a 27-year-old Del Rio mother, whose body was found in a cemetery Sunday morning.

Clarissa Guadalupe Guerra and Ernesto Alejandro Olguin – both 23 years old – are jailed on first-degree murder charges.