Elderly woman dies in fire on east side

Firefighters rescued an elderly man, also inside the home, but firefighters had to pull back because the flames and heat were becoming too much.

SAN ANTONIO — An elderly woman died in a house fire early Thursday morning on the east side, fire officials confirmed. Firefighters were able to rescue another elderly person inside, but could not get to her in time.

The fire broke out at 1:14 a.m. in the 200 block of Utah Street. Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy flames and smoke coming from the house.

A battalion chief on the scene told KENS 5 arrival crews were notified that a 91-year-old woman was unaccounted for, so the chief issued a primary search immediately. An elderly man, whose age has not been released, was rescued by firefighters and transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

All firefighters were recalled just minutes into search for the woman as the heat and flames were becoming unsafe for the crew inside. The chief was forced to pull all the interior firefighters out.

Later as the flames subsided firefighters re-entered the structure and found the victim at the rear of the structure.

It's not known how the man and woman were related. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.