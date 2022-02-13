Police respond to deadly rollover crash on west side

The man who died appeared to have hit a sign, slammed into a guardrail and then rolled down an embankment near Callaghan Road around 3:30 a.m., investigators said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man died in a crash on U.S. Highway 90 early Sunday morning on the west side. He hit a sign, slammed into a guardrail and rolled down an embankment, police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened near Callaghan Road around 3:30 a.m. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the man appeared to have been ejected from the vehicle and investigators don't believe he was wearing a seat belt.

The victim died at the scene. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.