x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Public Safety

Police respond to deadly rollover crash on west side

The man who died appeared to have hit a sign, slammed into a guardrail and then rolled down an embankment near Callaghan Road around 3:30 a.m., investigators said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man died in a crash on U.S. Highway 90 early Sunday morning on the west side. He hit a sign, slammed into a guardrail and rolled down an embankment, police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened near Callaghan Road around 3:30 a.m. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the man appeared to have been ejected from the vehicle and investigators don't believe he was wearing a seat belt.

The victim died at the scene. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

It's unclear if intoxication was involved, investigators said. No other details were provided and no other injuries were reported.

Related Articles

In Other News

20 months after Austin protests, grand jury considering charges against up to 18 officers