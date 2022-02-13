Police respond to deadly rollover crash on west side

SAN ANTONIO — A man died in a crash on U.S. Highway 90 early Sunday morning on the west side. He hit a sign, slammed into a guardrail and rolled down an embankment, police said.
The single-vehicle crash happened near Callaghan Road around 3:30 a.m. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the man appeared to have been ejected from the vehicle and investigators don't believe he was wearing a seat belt.
The victim died at the scene. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
It's unclear if intoxication was involved, investigators said. No other details were provided and no other injuries were reported.