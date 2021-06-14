Bees causing a buzz at Universal City park, splash pad ??

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas — The video above is about a teen beekeeper.
It's not your typical reason to close down a public facility, but erring on the side of caution, Universal City has shut down the Northview Park and Splash Pad as of Monday morning. In a post on Facebook, the city cited the culprit: a swarm of bees.
The post showed not one – but 27 bee emojis 🐝 – so we're not entirely sure what that equates to. But in all seriousness, it mentioned that there's a "swarm of bees onsite that need to be relocated."
It went on to say, "Please do not send your children to play at the park or splash pad until notice is posted that the park has been reopened."
The city also wants Parkview and Northview area residents to "be" on the lookout for more swarming bees.
In April, a swarm of bees made national news when Las Cruces firefighters in New Mexico to help get the bees out of a man's car at a grocery store parking lot.
It took nearly two hours for fire crews to remove an estimated 15,000 bees.
Officials said a security guard was stung and it is possible a few patrons may have had close encounters, but no major injuries were reported.
As for Universal City, so far, some people commenting on the post have shown interest in the bees – volunteering to have them relocated to their own home gardens. Some others have said they were at the park when the bees were discovered and witnessed city workers spraying them with foam.