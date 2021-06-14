Bees causing a buzz at Universal City park, splash pad ??

A Facebook post is getting all the buzz for warning nearby residents to "be" careful.

It's not your typical reason to close down a public facility, but erring on the side of caution, Universal City has shut down the Northview Park and Splash Pad as of Monday morning. In a post on Facebook, the city cited the culprit: a swarm of bees.

The post showed not one – but 27 bee emojis 🐝 – so we're not entirely sure what that equates to. But in all seriousness, it mentioned that there's a "swarm of bees onsite that need to be relocated."

It went on to say, "Please do not send your children to play at the park or splash pad until notice is posted that the park has been reopened."

ATTENTION: 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 Northview Park and Splash Pad are closed until further notice. There is a swarm of bees onsite... Posted by City of Universal City on Monday, June 14, 2021

The city also wants Parkview and Northview area residents to "be" on the lookout for more swarming bees.

In April, a swarm of bees made national news when Las Cruces firefighters in New Mexico to help get the bees out of a man's car at a grocery store parking lot.

It took nearly two hours for fire crews to remove an estimated 15,000 bees.

Officials said a security guard was stung and it is possible a few patrons may have had close encounters, but no major injuries were reported.