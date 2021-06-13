Trauma injuries go up during summer months, local non-profit says

June is National Safety Month, and summer activities can increase the chance of getting injured.

SAN ANTONIO — School is out and summer is here and many children will be heading outdoors to enjoy activities, but that could mean an elevated risk of getting injured.

“Primarily, it's because people are out moving around more, right, people are biking, swimming, boating,” said Dawn Dixon.

Dixon is the Executive Director of a local non-profit called ConnectAbility.

“We work primarily with people who had traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, stroke, amputation, those kinds of life altering types of disabilities,” said Dixon.

Dixon said the number of trauma injuries is twice as high during summer months.

“We do see a lot of traumatic brain injury with folks who are injured on scooters, children and adults, there's not a there's not a mandate to wear a helmet, and unfortunately, one fall and hit your head on a on a curb can cause a traumatic brain injury,” said Dixon.

Dixon said the most important thing to do to prevent any type of injury is to wear a helmet. She also said it’s important to pay attention to what’s happening around you and your children.

“So many times, you're on a sidewalk, you may be with friends talking, so you're not necessarily paying attention to what's right around you, for example, a car or other pedestrians or a bicycle,” said Dixon. “So, I think that that's really important that you constantly be aware of your surroundings.”