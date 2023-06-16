SAPD is warning of a new phone scam targeting Texans. Here's what you need to know.

Local police will never request money payment or transfer over the phone for any reason, SAPD cautioned.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are once again warning residents of a trend involving scammers who contact residents over the phone in an attempt to steal their money.

These scammers are calling residents with "spoof" city numbers that make it appear as though police or municipal officials are trying to contact them, according to the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD), and claiming residents are being investigated.

"Scammers are also known to ask for a payment by sending money to their account in order to resolve this 'fake' investigation," SAPD said in a Facebook post.

Police, however, will never ask for payment over the phone.

SCAM ALERT: #SAPD is aware of a scam occurring to Texas residents. The Scammers are known to call citizens by phone,... Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Friday, June 16, 2023

The Texas attorney general's office provides tips on how to identify phone scams, among them:

If the caller claims you've been specially selected.

If the caller uses high-pressure tactics or "limited-time" offers.

If they're reluctant to answer your questions.

If they request that you confirm your personal information, like your Social Security Numbers.

If they attempt to make threats if you don't comply.

If the call starts with a robocall.

Phone scams can be reported to the Texas attorney general's office here, or to SAPD by calling the department's non-emergency number at (210) 207-7273 if a police report has to be filed.

