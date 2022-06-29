SAPD searching for suspect who shot, killed teen boy on north side

The 16-year-old victim was shot at least seven times, authorities said.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the suspect who shot a teen boy seven times in north San Antonio Wednesday night, killing him.

SAPD officials said the unidentified victim was found by police responding to the sound of gunshots in the area of Dora Street and San Pedro Avenue, near Kenwood Park. First responders attempted to save his life, but were unsuccessful; he died at the scene.

investigators were still at the scene as of 9:30 p.m. No identifying information about a potential suspect was provided.

