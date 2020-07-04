SAN ANTONIO — A call from a concerned family resulted in the discovery of a dead woman during a welfare check conducted by authorities Tuesday afternoon on the northeast side, according to San Antonio Police officials.

SAPD Spokesperson Doug Green called the incident "very suspicious." First responders pronounced the victim – identified only as a woman in her 40s – dead at the scene, but a cause of death is still being investigated. She was found in her home on the 14000 block of Hereford.

It's also unknown exactly how long the woman has been dead.

In the meantime, Green said anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area this week is asked to call SAPD at (210) 207-7635.