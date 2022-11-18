One person hospitalized and several detained after shooting at South Park Mall, SAPD says

The gunfire stemmed from a verbal argument between two parties with previous history, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is hospitalized and several others detained following a shooting at South Park Mall Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The victim, unidentified at this point, is in critical condition. SAPD Sgt. Washington Moscoso said the gunfire stemmed from a verbal argument between two parties “who had a previous history,” one of which confronted the other at the mall’s food court.

The argument turned physical, at which point someone took out a gun and fired at the victim around 2 p.m., hitting him in the torso, Moscoso said.

That group fled the scene as officers arrived, some of them going into the H-E-B across Southwest Military Drive, briefly placing the store on lockdown.

“At this moment we have several individuals detained for questioning,” Moscoso said to news media around 3:25 p.m., saying they were looking for at least one more.

He identified the detained group as “young adults or juveniles.” It’s unknown at this time which of them is the shooter.

The public is being asked to avoid the area while officers remain on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

