San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in looking for a 70-year-old woman with a cognitive impairment who went missing Thursday afternoon on the city's north side.

According to SAPD, Virginia Pecina was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on El Monte Boulevard driving a gray Mitsubishi Mirage with TX license plate JCW2525. They added that her disappearance "poses a credible threat" to her safety.

Pecina stands 5 feet tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has black/gray hair with brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, a beige jacket, jeans, a beige hat and black shoes.

If you have any information as to Pecina's location, call SAPD at (210)207-7579.