SAN ANTONIO — Texas authorities are searching for an 82-year-old Mission man they say disappeared around Thursday afternoon in the south Texas city.

According to law enforcement, Karl Fix was last seen driving a white 2010 Toyota Yaris (license plate BV4C539); the vehicle was last observed driving north from the Falfurrias border patrol checkpoint shortly before 6 p.m.

Authorities say Fix is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and that his disappearance "poses a credible threat" to his safety. He weighs about 140 pounds, stands 5 foot 8, has salt-and-pepper-colored hair with hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, light blue shirt, jeans and boots.

If you have any information as to Fix's location, you are urged to call Mission Police at (956)584-5000.