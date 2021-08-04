Silver Alert: Missing 75-year-old San Antonio man last seen north of downtown

Police say Orlando Vega Barrera uses a motorized wheelchair due to a right leg amputation.

SAN ANTONIO — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday evening for a San Antonio man missing since last week.

The San Antonio Police Department says Orlando Vega Barrera, 75, was last seen on the night of April 3 in the 2300 block of Blanco Rd., north of downtown San Antonio.

Barrera is described as 5'8" in height and weighing 135 pounds. Police don't know what clothing he was last seen wearing, but did not that Barrera uses a motorized wheelchair due to an above-right-knee amputation.