Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old Dripping Springs man

Authorities say his disappearance poses a threat to his safety.
SAN ANTONIO — A Silver Alert has been issued by Texas authorities for a 76-year-old Dripping Springs man who was last seen at noon on Friday. 

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, James Leslie Bacon has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance "poses a credible threat" to his safety. 

Bacon stands about 5 feet 10, weighs 193 pounds, and has brown eyes with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jean coveralls and cowboy boots. 

Bacon was last seen on the 100 block of Flathead Drive in Dripping Springs. He was driving a gray 2017 Nissan Titan with TX license plate KBR4991. 

If you have any information as to Bacon's whereabouts, you're urged to contact the Hays County Sheriff's Office at (512)393-7896. 