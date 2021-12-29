Silver Alert issued for elderly San Antonio man missing since Wednesday afternoon

John Lamb was last seen shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday along Highland Star.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say they're searching for a missing 81-year-old San Antonio man who disappeared around 5 p.m. Wednesday on the far west side.

John Lamb stands 6 feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds, and has gray hair and hazel eyes. Texas DPS officials say he was wearing a white short-sleeved, button-up shirt, as well as green and blue jeans, when he was last seen along the 8900 block of Highland Star.

He could be driving a green 2008 Mercury Mariner with TX license plates FTS9859. (The below image is a stock photo of the car.)