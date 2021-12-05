Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old man missing from Kirby

Hilmar Hildebrand may be in a silver 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, and was last seen in Kirby around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

KIRBY, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 85-year-old man missing from Kirby.

Authorities said 85-year-old Hilmar Hildebrand was last seen on the 3600 block of Autumn Lane around 11 a.m. Sunday morning. They said he was driving a silver 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, Texas license number HVX5283.

He is described as 6'1" and 128 pounds with a distorted left ear, last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt and a white undershirt.