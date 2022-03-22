Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old man last seen on northeast side

Jimmy Salazar has gray hair, glasses and was wearing a light blue shirt. He drives a gray 2004 Ford F-150 with a license tag, 9344AX.

SAN ANTONIO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old man last seen on Monday afternoon. Jimmy Salazar was reported to have been in the 200 block of Salisbury Drive, north of Loop 410 around 3:50 p.m.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Salazar drives a gray 2004 Ford F-150 with a license tag, 9344AX. Salazar is described as:

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 160 lbs.

Hair: Gray

Eyes: Brown

DPS said he was last seen wearing glasses, a short-sleeved light blue buttoned-down shirt, navy pants and gray and black slippers.