Public Safety

Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old man last seen on northeast side

Jimmy Salazar has gray hair, glasses and was wearing a light blue shirt. He drives a gray 2004 Ford F-150 with a license tag, 9344AX.

SAN ANTONIO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old man last seen on Monday afternoon. Jimmy Salazar was reported to have been in the 200 block of Salisbury Drive, north of Loop 410 around 3:50 p.m.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Salazar drives a gray 2004 Ford F-150 with a license tag, 9344AX. Salazar is described as:

  • Height: 5'9"
  • Weight: 160 lbs.
  • Hair: Gray
  • Eyes: Brown

DPS said he was last seen wearing glasses, a short-sleeved light blue buttoned-down shirt, navy pants and gray and black slippers.

Credit: DPS

If you have any information about Salazar's whereabouts, please contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.

