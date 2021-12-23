Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old Bexar County man missing since Wednesday afternoon

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are searching for a missing 76-year-old man who disappeared shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, sparking a Silver Alert.
Marvin Ewers, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen on the far south side along the 19900 block of South Jett Road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was wearing a beige shirt, gray sweatpants and black "shiny" shoes.
DPS says Ewers stands 6 foot 4 inches tall, weighs about 195 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. He also has a scarred lip and tattoos of unknown description on both of his arms.
If you have any information as to Ewers's whereabouts, you're urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210)335-6000.