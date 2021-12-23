Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old Bexar County man missing since Wednesday afternoon

Authorities said Marvin Ewers, last seen on the far south side Wednesday evening, has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are searching for a missing 76-year-old man who disappeared shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, sparking a Silver Alert.

Marvin Ewers, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen on the far south side along the 19900 block of South Jett Road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was wearing a beige shirt, gray sweatpants and black "shiny" shoes.

DPS says Ewers stands 6 foot 4 inches tall, weighs about 195 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. He also has a scarred lip and tattoos of unknown description on both of his arms.