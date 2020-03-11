Von Ormy woman missing since Monday evening, county authorities say

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in Atascosa County are searching for an 80-year-old Von Ormy woman who they say has been missing for a day.
According to the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office, Christine Fernandez, who suffers from a cognitive impairment, disappeared around 9:30 p.m. on Monday; she was last seen on the 1900 block of Palo Alto Drive. Fernandez stands about 5 foot 3, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.
Authorities say they don't know what Fernandez was wearing at the time she was last seen.
If you have any information as to her whereabouts, you're urged to contact ACSO officials at (830)769-3434.