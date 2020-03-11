Von Ormy woman missing since Monday evening, county authorities say

Deputies say the woman is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in Atascosa County are searching for an 80-year-old Von Ormy woman who they say has been missing for a day.

According to the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office, Christine Fernandez, who suffers from a cognitive impairment, disappeared around 9:30 p.m. on Monday; she was last seen on the 1900 block of Palo Alto Drive. Fernandez stands about 5 foot 3, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.

Authorities say they don't know what Fernandez was wearing at the time she was last seen.