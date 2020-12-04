SAN ANTONIO — A 34-year-old woman arrested on drug charges this weekend is believed to have information on an unrelated fatal Saturday-morning shooting, according to San Antonio Police officials.

Jeffery Alvarado, also 34, was killed in that shooting at a La Quinta on the west side Saturday morning.

Few details have been released about what may have happened leading up to the gunfire as police continue to investigate, but SAPD says they hope Angelina Sacriste will be able to shed some more light after witnesses saw her running from the scene.