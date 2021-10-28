Authorities searching for people involved in shooting on west side; lockdowns lifted at trio of Northside ISD schools

District officials said they didn't believe students were involved.

SAN ANTONIO — Police continue searching for whoever shot someone at a restaurant across the street from John Jay High School on the west side Thursday afternoon.

The incident prompted brief lockdowns for John Jay High School, Mary Hull Elementary School and Anson Jones Middle School as a precaution, but those were eventually lifted.

No students were believed to be involved in the shooting that happened on Marbach Road near Loop 410, a Northside Independent School District official said.

Officer Alisia Pruneda, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department, said there were about 150 people in the parking lot of La Fiesta de Jalisco when officers arrived for the shooting call.

She said a fight broke out and a man was shot. The suspected shooters have not been located, and police are still searching the area for them.

In an unrelated incident, a man was struck by a car in the same area who was taken to a nearby hospital. Whoever hit him did not stop and police said they will face charges for not staying at the scene.

One victim is being treated at a local hospital because of a gunshot wound. There may be a possible second victim, Pruneda said. Police are asking anyone with information to call (210) 207-7635 to share those tips with police.

The following video was posted on Twitter following the shooting incident. KENS 5 has not independently verified its authenticity:

