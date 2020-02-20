SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities say a 63-year-old suspect in a 2019 aggravated sexual assault of a child case is in the hospital after gunfire rang out when deputies attempted to arrest him Wednesday evening.

No law enforcement were injured in the incident.

According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, the deputies approached the unidentified suspect’s home in the area of Parton Lane and Channcey Springs in the northeast side of the city, and eventually one of them came face to face with him. The suspect indicated he had a gun, Salazar said, and that “he wasn’t going to go back, and they were just going to do what they would have to do.”

Salazar says the deputies tried to use a Tazer on the suspect, but he was wearing a “heavy military-type coat” that inhibited its effectiveness. After that, the suspect took out his handgun and pointed it at the deputies, the sheriff said, and the deputies shot him in the hip area.

The suspect will be booked into the Bexar County Jail when released from the hospital on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, as well as any pertinent assault charges after the Wednesday night shooting.

Salazar didn’t provide any details on the 2019 child sex assault case, other than to say the warrant for arrest was created on Wednesday. This is the first Bexar County deputy-involved shooting of the year.