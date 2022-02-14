Man shot outside of tattoo shop on northwest side

The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was shot in the parking lot off Loop 1604 near Babcock Road. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot on the northwest side early Monday morning, police said. But the suspected shooter took off from the scene.

The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was shot just after midnight in the parking lot of the Wicked Ways Tattoo shop off Loop 1604 near Babcock Road. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the victim ran to a parking lot next door and a security guard for the lot heard the shots and started running towards the victim and suspect who ran away.

