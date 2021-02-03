Here's what to do if you have damage from the severe winter weather | Insurance companies will see huge amount of claims

Rep. Dr. Tom Oliverson, the chair of the Texas insurance committee, told KENS 5 anchor Sarah Forgany companies will be overwhelmed with the huge number of claims.

SAN ANTONIO — With so many people having damage related to last month's severe winter weather, the amount of insurance claims in the aftermath is projected to skyrocket across Texas. The chair of the state's insurance committee took time to speak to KENS 5 anchor Sarah Forgany.

Rep. Dr. Tom Oliverson said insurance companies will no doubt be overwhelmed with the huge number of claims. He also offered advice for those who are in the process of submitting claims – stressing the most important things people should do is to document their damage.

Of course, it's always best to check with your individual insurance company on your specific coverage. But homeowners insurance does not usually cover damage from busted pipes. The protection homeowners have is usually two-fold: first, insurers commonly explicitly cover damage that's caused by burst or ruptured pipes.

Secondly, many policies reference power failures to say that as long as an offsite failure results in covered damages to property, the insurer will cover the loss. Water would be such a covered condition if it caused the pipes to burst.

Insurers do not cover damages that were caused by plumbing freezes unless the claimant took reasonable steps — like maintaining heat and turning off one's water — to prevent the situation from worsening.