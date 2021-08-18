Woman critically injured in massive house fire on the northeast side

"I ran to my bedroom and closed the door to try to get my wife out. She has a prosthetic leg, but I couldn't get her out the window. EMS came and helped her..."

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters rescued a woman from a massive fire overnight at a home on the northeast side. That woman is in the hospital now with serious injuries, officials said.

The woman's husband, Victor Aguilar, was also hurt. He was treated at the scene, located in the 12000 block of La Lira Street, for his injuries.

Aguilar, who lived in the home, says there were seven people and four dogs inside the home when the fire broke out early this morning. He said his wife suffered from smoke inhalation.

"I ran to my bedroom and closed the door to try to get my wife out. She has a prosthetic leg, but I couldn't get her out the window," Aguilar said. "EMS came and helped her get out, so she's critical condition in BAMC right now. So let's keep her in prayer... Her hand was on the window and I jumped out to try to stand and get her, when I came back I saw her hand go down. She was lying by the window. I couldn't get in there. I've never felt so helpless in my life."

Aguilar's father, who he described as a well-known architect in his 80s, gets up late to draw; his father's girlfriend was in the kitchen at the time. He said the two saw the back wall catch fire, they think, potentially the result of an electrical fire of some kind, but it's unclear.

The home appears to be a total loss. Aguilar's father designed it years ago, including many of the homes on the block. He said he has lived in it for about 50 years, since he was eight years old.

The tragedy couldn't come at a worse time, Aguilar said.