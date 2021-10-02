UPDATE: Selma Police located found boy's family

The child, believed to be about 4 years old, was found Wednesday. Police think his name is Steven. They're asking for the public's help if anyone knows who he is.

SELMA, Texas — UPDATE: As of 12:07 p.m., Selma Police Department said the boy has been reunited with his family.

The Selma Police Department found a young boy Wednesday and need help identifying him. They believe he may be about 4 years old.

In a post on Facebook, the Selma Police Department asked the public if they recognize the child, who was found near Showdown Path.

The boy is possibly named Steven, police said. If you know who he is or who his family is, you're urged to contact Selma's police dispatch immediately at (210) 653-0033 with any information.

The photo posted on Facebook at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday shows a young boy with short light brown hair. He's wearing a white tank top.

In responding to comments on the Facebook post from residents worried about the boy's well-being, Selma PD said: "Thank you for your generosity, but he is warm, in good health and in good hands here at the PD. Just need to find his parents or guardian."