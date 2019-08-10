SAN ANTONIO — A five-hour standoff involving members of the Guadalupe County SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams ended with an unidentified wanted suspect in custody after authorities say he had barricaded himself into a Seguin home.

According to the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office, agents with the Texas Attorney General's Office were serving a parole warrant on the man around noon on Tuesday when he locked himself into a residence on the 100 block of Kickapoo Trail.

GCSO officials now say the man was hiding in the attic, and no one was injured in the incident.