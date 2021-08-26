3 dead after multi-vehicle highway crash in Seguin, authorities say

I-10 is closed in both directions at State Highway 123 as authorities investigate.

SAN ANTONIO — At least three people are dead in the aftermath of a crash involving several vehicles in the eastbound lanes of I-10 going through Seguin.

The victims have not yet been identified, and a potential cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

A spokesperson with the city confirmed to KENS 5 that five vehicles and an 18-wheeler were involved in the incident, which unfolded shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday near North Austin Street.

Seguin Police said at 4:07 p.m. that the westbound lanes of I-10 have reopened while the eastbound lanes are expected to stay closed for a "significant amount of time."

Drivers are asked to avoid this stretch of I-10 while authorities investigate and clean up the wreckage.