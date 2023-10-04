Bexar County constables warn of scam calls using names of deputies

You're encouraged to make a report with the attorney general's office if you believe you were targeted.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Precinct 4 constables office is warning residents of scam callers apparently using deputies' real names to try and take money from unsuspecting victims.

Officials said they were made aware of the trend on Monday. They say callers are trying to collect money by saying the victim missed a court date, but the constables office said no county officials will ever call to request money over the phone, nor will they ask for private information like social security numbers, bank account information or drivers license information.

"Please remain vigilant," Precinct 4 Constable Kathryn Brown said in a release. "Do not provide this information to anyone requesting this type of sensitive information by phone."

The office said it knows of "several victims" who contacted authorities after being called by a scammer, some of whom fell for the deception. In each instance, the office says, the caller "identifies himself as a ranking official with our office and demands a call back."

"When the victim calls back," Brown went on to say, "they are threatened with arrest and additional criminal charges if compliance is not met."

Texans who believe they have been targeted by a phone scam are encouraged to report them to the state attorney general's office here. The state recommends enrolling your number on do-not-call lists or using a call-blocking service to mitigate your risk of falling victim.

