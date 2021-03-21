Pursuit involving deputies ends after suspect vehicle's tires blow out, BSCO says

SAN ANTONIO — A Saturday afternoon pursuit involving Bexar County deputies ended with an 18-year-old suspect in handcuffs after the front two tires of the car he was driving blew out, authorities said.

According to officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the incident began when deputies responded to reports of reckless driving in west Bexar County, where they attempted a routine traffic stop. The chase ensued as the suspect, Abel Mascorro, refused to pull over, and instead attempted to evade authorities. BCSO says he went so far as to "drive on residents' front lawns" during the pursuit before it eventually came to an end.